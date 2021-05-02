'Travel and Tourism' Week kicks off in Bay area

Visit Tampa Bay and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater are working with the U.S. Travel Association to celebrate the "power of travel" for national travel and tourism week.

The organizations say it is important to commemorate businesses in the travel and tourism industry after a tough year. There is optimism though as the economy is rebounding quickly.

"I feel very confident, the Spring was unbelievable for everybody in the hospitality business. And now the summer is going to be even better because people want to get out, they want to enjoy the weather, they want to travel with their families and they want to be outside," said Mark Ferguson, the owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Petersburg.

