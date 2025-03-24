Traveling exhibit highlights Spaniard’s long history of settling in Tampa

The Brief The Tampa Bay History Center is hosting an exhibit highlighting Tampa’s long history of Spanish immigrants coming to Tampa. The exhibit is called ‘Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the U.S. 1868 to 1945.’ The exhibit runs through August 3 in downtown Tampa.



People are seeing the familiar faces of their ancestors in an exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center.

FOX 13 came face-to-face with a childhood photo of Ida Carreno Martinez, the mother of former Florida Governor and Tampa native Bob Martinez.

People viewing the ‘Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the U.S. 1868 to 1945' exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. Expand

It's part of a traveling exhibit called ‘Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the U.S. 1868 to 1945.’

The backstory:

"The Spaniards who came to Tampa almost exclusively came for the cigar industry," says historian Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center.

There's a photo of hundreds of Cuban cigar workers meeting to plan a strike against the largely Spaniard-owned and managed industry.

Part of the ‘Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the U.S. 1868 to 1945' exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. Expand

What they're saying:

Tampa native Martha Casanueva Fernandez, 87, who was born in Ybor City , grew up among a unique mix of ethnicities in Tampa .

"Sicilians, Spaniards, Cubans, Germans and Jews," Fernandez said as she held up a finger for each ethnic group in Tampa.

Part of the ‘Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the U.S. 1868 to 1945' exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. Expand

Martha's mom was Cuban, and her dad was Spanish. His parents had immigrated to Cuba.

"I'm a Spanish salad," Fernandez said when asked.

Big picture view:

Kite-Powell spoke about how the late Tampa historian Tony Pizzo described Tampa’s mix of ethnicities during the cigar days.

Part of the ‘Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the U.S. 1868 to 1945' exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. Expand

"He said rather than calling Tampa a melting pot, think of it as paella. If you take one of those elements out, the paella is not as good," said Kite-Powell.

The exhibit runs through August 3 at the Tampa Bay History Center on Water Street in downtown Tampa.

