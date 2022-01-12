Traveling water circus, Cirque Italia, kicks off 2022 tour in Tampa Bay area

A traveling circus based in Sarasota is returning to the Tampa Bay area this week.

The European-inspired Cirque Italia is kicking off its 2022 Water Circus tour in Brandon through the weekend.

Cirque Italia is said to be the first traveling water circus in the United States.

This week, the Silver Unit’s group of international performers is bringing its breathtaking stunts and custom stage complete with 35,000 gallons of water to dazzle audiences.

The family friendly show is happening at Westfield Brandon Mall through Monday, January 17. The show returns to Wesley Chapel later in the month.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cirqueitalia.com.

