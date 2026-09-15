Treasure Island commissioners to vote on $12 million public safety facility

The Brief Treasure Island commissioners will vote on plans for a new public safety facility. The project would replace the city’s flood-damaged police and fire station. Officials hope to move out of temporary trailers and into the new building by 2028.



Treasure Island city commissioners are expected to vote today on plans for a new three-story Public Safety Facility and Apparatus Bay.

The proposed building would replace the city’s former police and fire station on 108th Avenue, which was destroyed after Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused extensive flooding throughout Treasure Island.

Treasure Island public safety station

What we know:

The new facility would have about the same square footage as the former building, but planners say its layout would be more efficient and better suited to withstand severe storms.

Occupied office spaces would be elevated 22 feet above ground, meeting current flood standards. The apparatus bay would also be flood-proofed to help keep emergency operations running during future storms.

"It has to be built to Cat 5 specifications according to state law," Treasure Island Fire Chief Trip Barrs said. "That means an upgraded foundation, beefier concrete walls, roof, all the attachments and stuff that all comes with an extra price tag."

The estimated cost is $12 million.

The city received $2.5 million from the state earlier this summer for the project. That is in addition to $1.5 million awarded to Treasure Island by the Legislature last year.

The backstory:

The former public safety facility was built in 1958. During the 2024 storm season, the building was flooded with about three feet of water and was later deemed a total loss.

The police and fire departments were forced to relocate to temporary facilities and portable trailers.

On April 21, 2026, the City Commission awarded a design-build contract to Biltmore Construction Company for the new facility.

The police and fire departments need a permanent facility that can remain operational during severe weather and future storm events.

The elevated design and floodproofed apparatus bay are intended to protect the building while preserving the city’s emergency response capabilities.

What's next:

If approved, construction would move forward with the goal of completing the facility in 2028.