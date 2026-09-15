Honor Flight carries 4,000th veteran to Washington memorials

The Brief Mission 58 of Honor Flight of West Central Florida departed St. Pete-Clearwater airport Tuesday morning with 75 veterans bound for Washington. The group includes the program's 4,000th veteran taking a full-day trip to visit national war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery. A free welcome home celebration open to the public is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday upon their return to the airport.



A group of 75 military veterans took flight Tuesday morning from St. Pete-Clearwater airport on a trip to Washington.

Honor Flight Florida journey

What we know:

Honor Flight of West Central Florida launched Mission 58 Tuesday morning, taking 75 veterans from all service branches to Washington for a full day of visits to national monuments. The group is scheduled to tour the Korean, Vietnam, Lincoln, World War II and Air Force memorials before concluding their itinerary at Arlington National Cemetery. The flight also marks a major milestone for the organization, carrying its 4,000th veteran.

Veterans Washington trip schedule

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the number of specific military service eras represented by every veteran on board the aircraft.

St. Pete-Clearwater welcome celebration

What's next:

The veterans will return to St. Pete-Clearwater airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday. A free welcome home celebration that is open to the public will take place upon their arrival.