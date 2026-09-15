Kenny Chesney to kick off 2027 stadium tour in Tampa

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The Brief Country music star Kenny Chesney is returning to stadium touring next year with the Original Vibe Room Tour 2027, launching April 24 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The 19-market tour features Eric Church and Sheryl Crow, with opening act Greylan James, and runs through late August. Tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 25, following a presale for registered fans starting Sept. 17.



Country music icon Kenny Chesney is returning to stadium stages for his 19-market Original Vibe Room Tour 2027, kicking off April 24 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Kenny Chesney stadium tour

What we know:

Country music star Kenny Chesney announced his return to an all-stadium format for the summer of 2027 after completing a two-year stint performing at Sphere Las Vegas. The Original Vibe Room Tour 2027 will span 19 markets across the nation.

The tour begins April 24 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, marking Chesney's eighth appearance at the venue. The run wraps up Aug. 28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where he has performed 24 times.

Chesney brings along Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Eric Church and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow for the full tour. East Tennessee artist and songwriter Greylan James opens every show.

Free presale registration is open at KennyChesney.com, with codes sent to registered fans before presales start Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. General public ticket sales open Friday, Sept. 25. Blue Chair Bay Rum presents the tour.

Original Vibe Room concept

The backstory:

Chesney named the run after the original Vibe Room he started on his 2002 tour. He created the space as a gathering point for musicians, guests and crew members to hang out and connect.

The decision to return to massive venues came after Chesney realized how much he missed the high-powered energy of full-capacity football stadiums. He personally invited Church and Crow to build a lineup focused on guitar-driven live music.

Country star lineup

What they're saying:

"When we started to talk about touring next year, all I could think about was how good those stadiums feel how loud, how fast, how much energy comes hurling at us," Chesney said. "I don't think I knew how much I missed it. And when it hit me, as well watching comments on Instagram and Facebook, I realized: we should make next year be all about the stadiums. So, we did."

Church previously joined Chesney on the 2013 No Shoes Nation Tour and performed with him during the opening weekend of his Las Vegas shows. Crow joined the bill after Chesney reached out to offer fans a rock-infused twist for the stadium dates.

"It's crazy to think these stadiums where I see football played every week are like coming home for the band and myself, but also really No Shoes Nation which rose out of these stadium parking lots," Chesney said. "Stadiums are where we come most alive - and this tour's taking it to a whole other level."

Concert tour schedule

Timeline:

The tour schedule covers 19 stadium stops across the country:

April 24: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

May 1: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

May 8: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

May 15: The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis

May 22: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

May 29: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh

June 5: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

June 12: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

June 19: Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y.

June 26: Soldier Field in Chicago

July 3: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

July 10: American Family Field in Milwaukee

July 17: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

July 24: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

July 31: Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Aug. 7: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug. 14: Ford Field in Detroit

Aug. 21: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Aug. 28: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Ticket purchase details

What we don't know:

Official sources have not confirmed if additional dates or secondary stadium shows will be added to the 19-market run.