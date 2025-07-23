Treasure Island fire chief elected to statewide post looks to combat first responder shortage

The Brief Treasure Island Fire Chief Trip Barrs is now the president of the State Fire Chief's Association. Barrs said Florida has a shortage of first responders, and he'll lobby the legislature to pay bonuses to out-of-state firefighters who move to the state. He also said local fire departments should be heavily involved in helping residents prepare for storms.



Treasure Island Fire Chief Trip Barrs has been elected as president of the 2,000-member Florida Fire Chief's Association. Most fire chiefs in Florida and many fire rescue officers belong to the association.

Last year's devastating hurricanes struck Treasure Island hard. Hurricane Helene flooded every building in the city, including the fire station, which is now working out of temporary trailers.

Barrs hopes to bring his experience of dealing with the disaster to improve response and lifesaving all over the state.

His and many other agencies have added lots more high-profile vehicles for rescuing people from flooding, but Barrs said he worries more about the need for people. There's a shortage of firefighters.

"We're just not seeing folks join the profession," he said.

Barrs said he will lobby the legislature to offer bonuses to trained firefighters who relocate to Florida from other states. Bonuses are already offered to out-of-state police officers.

He said his department and many others will find scholarships for people to become firefighters and firefighter-paramedics.

Barrs, who now leads the Florida Fire Chief’s Association, is a career first responder who joined the fire service after he got out of the Navy more than 20 years ago. He said he wants to bring his leadership skills to departments all over the state.

Barrs has responded to eight major hurricanes in his career. He said Hurricane Helene was the most challenging.

"It's a different story when it's in your backyard," he said.