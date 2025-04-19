Treasure Island police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroys pontoon boat

The Brief The Treasure Island Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a pontoon boat early on Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 20-foot boat fully engulfed in flames at a dock near 1st Street E and 118th Ave. Nobody was injured, but authorities say the nature of the fire is suspicious.



The city of Treasure Island says police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a 20-foot pontoon boat early on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the boat fully engulfed in flames at a dock near 1st Street E and 118th Ave. in Treasure Island.

Courtesy: Treasure Island.

Nobody was injured, but authorities say the nature of the fire is suspicious.

The fire was contained quickly, but officials say the boat is a total loss with some damage sustained to the dock.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue is preventing the spread of pollutants in the surrounding water by deploying a containment boom.

What you can do:

People with information about the fire are being asked to contact Treasure Island Police at 727-547-4595.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the city of Treasure Island.

