Treasure Island police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroys pontoon boat
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - The city of Treasure Island says police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a 20-foot pontoon boat early on Saturday morning.
Fire crews responded to the boat fully engulfed in flames at a dock near 1st Street E and 118th Ave. in Treasure Island.
Courtesy: Treasure Island.
Nobody was injured, but authorities say the nature of the fire is suspicious.
The fire was contained quickly, but officials say the boat is a total loss with some damage sustained to the dock.
Treasure Island Fire Rescue is preventing the spread of pollutants in the surrounding water by deploying a containment boom.
What you can do:
People with information about the fire are being asked to contact Treasure Island Police at 727-547-4595.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the city of Treasure Island.
