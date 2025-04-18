'We shot him a lot:' Man opens fire on law enforcement after holding parents hostage

Two Bartow police officers and a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are recovering after being shot Friday afternoon in Bartow. The suspect was shot and killed.

What we know:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a man with a criminal history held his parents hostage Friday in Fort Meade.

Judd said Wayne Volz, 34, told his parents he was Jesus and God. Judd said the elder Volz told his son that they were people of faith and that he was not Jesus or God.

Judd said the younger Volz held a gun to his father's head, but did not shoot him. Volz took his parents' cellphones and held them hostage until later in the day.

Judd said late this afternoon Volz's father said he needed to go to work at Lowe's in Bartow.

The father and son left their home in Fort Meade and drove to Bartow. Along the way, Judd said they stopped so Wayne Volz could get some pills. Judd did not elaborate on that.

When the pair eventually arrived at Lowe's, Judd said the victim went into the store and told his co-workers what was going on. The employees of the store hid the man so his son couldn't find him and that's when the victim called 911.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Bartow Police responded to the scene. Judd said that's when Volz opened fire, striking a deputy in the arm. That deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Judd said gunfire erupted as Bartow Police opened fire on the suspect. He died after being taken to a hospital.

What they're saying:

"We shot him. We shot him enough. We shot him alot. We stopped the threat," said Judd.

What we don't know:

No further information was given about the parents of Wayne Volz.

Judd went on to say about the officers shot, "They're alive. They are in great condition. They are going to once again be able to serve and protect the community and stop evil the way they stopped evil tonight.

The Source: Information for this story was provided from a news conference held by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Friday evening.

