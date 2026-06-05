Treasure Island celebrates reopening of Sunset Beach Pavilion after Hurricane Helene damage

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The Brief The Treasure Island Sunset Beach Pavilion reopened Thursday, roughly 20 months after sustaining heavy damage from Hurricane Helene. City officials and residents celebrated the rehabbed venue with live music, food trucks, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Crews salvaged the original wood flooring, avoiding a total demolition after confirming the foundation was secure.



Nearly two years after Hurricane Helene devastated the Florida coast, the city of Treasure Island celebrated a major recovery milestone Thursday with the grand reopening of the Sunset Beach Pavilion.

Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

What we know:

The pavilion underwent a complete rehabilitation over the last 20 months.

While Hurricane Helene pushed massive piles of sand into the area and broke the surrounding boards, the structure's framework and roof remained intact.

"It's amazing to see what it is today. When you came out here after Hurricane Helene, there were piles of sand lining the road," Jacob Beisel, the public information officer for the city of Treasure Island, said. "After a lot of back and forth, the city came and decided to take another look at it and found the foundation was still secure."

Courtesy: City of Treasure Island

Crews refurbished the original wood from the year 2000 to serve as the floor for the new facility.

Treasure Island community reaction

What they're saying:

"This is just another way to show us that the city of Treasure Island is coming back," Beisel said.

Beisel added that the Sunset Beach community loves to have a good time and use the space for dancing, live music and weddings.

Courtesy: City of Treasure Island

"It's great to see it open again," Richard Harris, who attended the party, explained. "I'm looking forward to having new beach events, new bands and some dinners, that kind of thing."

Pavilion future events

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced the exact schedule of upcoming events for the newly opened space.

However, the location is expected to resume hosting live bands, dinners and weddings.

Progress continues

What's next:

Crews will start landscaping around the pavilion on June 20.