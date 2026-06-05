Treasure Island celebrates reopening of Sunset Beach Pavilion after Hurricane Helene damage
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Nearly two years after Hurricane Helene devastated the Florida coast, the city of Treasure Island celebrated a major recovery milestone Thursday with the grand reopening of the Sunset Beach Pavilion.
Hurricane Helene recovery efforts
What we know:
The pavilion underwent a complete rehabilitation over the last 20 months.
While Hurricane Helene pushed massive piles of sand into the area and broke the surrounding boards, the structure's framework and roof remained intact.
"It's amazing to see what it is today. When you came out here after Hurricane Helene, there were piles of sand lining the road," Jacob Beisel, the public information officer for the city of Treasure Island, said. "After a lot of back and forth, the city came and decided to take another look at it and found the foundation was still secure."
Courtesy: City of Treasure Island
Crews refurbished the original wood from the year 2000 to serve as the floor for the new facility.
Treasure Island community reaction
What they're saying:
"This is just another way to show us that the city of Treasure Island is coming back," Beisel said.
Beisel added that the Sunset Beach community loves to have a good time and use the space for dancing, live music and weddings.
Courtesy: City of Treasure Island
"It's great to see it open again," Richard Harris, who attended the party, explained. "I'm looking forward to having new beach events, new bands and some dinners, that kind of thing."
Pavilion future events
What we don't know:
Officials have not announced the exact schedule of upcoming events for the newly opened space.
However, the location is expected to resume hosting live bands, dinners and weddings.
Progress continues
What's next:
Crews will start landscaping around the pavilion on June 20.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from video footage featuring on-camera interviews with the Treasure Island public information officer and an attendee, who explained the pavilion's history and reconstruction following Hurricane Helene.