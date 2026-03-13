Treasure Island begins repairs of storm-damaged Sunset Beach Pavilion: When to expect its reopening

The Brief Crews began repairs in January to the Sunset Beach Pavilion after the structure sustained heavy damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The $300,000 project includes rebuilding the flooring, bathrooms, pilings and more. City officials expect the popular community landmark to reopen by the start of summer.



Nearly a year and a half after Hurricanes Helene and Milton battered the area, a popular spot on Sunset Beach is finally undergoing repairs.

Construction crews began work in January to repair the Sunset Beach Pavilion. While the storm surges destroyed the building's bathrooms, flooring and utility systems, city officials determined the pavilion’s foundation remained structurally sound.

What they're saying:

"The cost to raise this pavilion, to tear down the pavilion and rebuild it would be a huge cost to the city. So, after looking at the damage and seeing that the structure was sound, just some damage done to the flooring and plumbing on it, it was a better option just to rebuild it to pre-storm conditions and bring it back to its natural glory," Jason Beisel, Treasure Island’s spokesperson, said. "The Sunset Beach Pavilion is one of the biggest assets in Treasure Island. We have people who rent it out for weddings, events. The neighborhood loves it. They come out here and do little community gatherings. So, it's a huge asset to the city."

By the numbers:

The restoration project carries a $300,000 price tag. While the city has not received funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, it has secured approximately $162,644 from insurance so far. Beisel said the claim isn’t closed yet, so insurance could still give more money.

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Crews are currently rebuilding the pilings and flooring, and raising the electric and plumbing that were previously on the ground level.

"It's taken a while. We know it's almost been two years since the storms. Well, at the end of the year it will be two years," Beisel said. "But you have to go through the process like everybody else has to go through the process of rebuilding. So, that’s what the city has done to make sure we’re saving money, to make sure we get it cost-effective, built back, and to make sure that we followed the right steps to mitigate it for another storm."

What's next:

The city originally aimed to have the pavilion open in time for spring break. However, officials now anticipate the pavilion will be ready to welcome the public by the beginning of summer.