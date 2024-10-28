Treasure Island's mayor resigns after home 'damaged beyond repair' during Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The City of Treasure Island's mayor is resigning after his home was "damaged beyond repair" during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Mayor Tyler Payne made the announcement on social media on Monday, saying it's the best decision for him and his family.

"The last three and a half years have been the greatest honor of my life representing the residents of Treasure Island," said Payne. "While it pains my heart to make this decision in the midst of our recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, this is the best decision for me and my family."

He also said in the post that Treasure Island residents need a mayor that can dedicate a significant amount of time to leading the community as it continues to recover from both recent hurricanes. On top of his role as Treasure Island's mayor, Payne said he also has a full-time job with his family's business, which is going through a "critical growth phase" that needs his attention.

He said he and his husband made the decision to relocate off the island after their home was flooded and damaged during the back-to-back hurricanes. His parents' home was also flooded and damaged, but he said they are working to rebuild.

"We aren’t moving far, and I intend to remain an active part of the Treasure Island community that I love so much," Payne said.

According to the mayor, Treasure Island's Vice Mayor John Doctor will step into the role and help serve residents in the community.

