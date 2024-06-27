Tree trimmer electrocuted while cutting branches near power line in Hudson

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A tree trimmer was electrocuted while cutting branches near a power line in Hudson on Thursday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies along with the Pasco County Fire Department responded to the death investigation on Maria Drive and Sea Ranch Drive area. They said the man died from an apparent electrocution while trimming trees.

Fire officials said the worker was cutting branches near the power line when the bucket in the truck he was using became energized.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC) cut the power to get to the victim, and firefighters removed him from the non-functioning bucket truck. Power continued to be out in the area Thursday evening, and workers are trying to restore it.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.