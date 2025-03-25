Tri-color horse and pig become best friends in Myakka City

The Brief A horse and a pig in Myakka City have developed quite a relationship. The pig can be found standing underneath the horse, eating its dropped grain. The horse was adopted after Hurricane Irma, and the pig was unofficially adopted after it kept coming back.



A tricolored horse and a pig have become best friends in Myakka City .

PigPig and Bliss grazing together.

Cindy Moll rescued nine-year-old Bliss after Hurricane Irma. The mare, which is a female horse, hangs out in her backyard.

What they're saying:

One day in early December, a skinny pig showed up. In the beginning, it wasn’t love at first sight between Bliss and the pig. But the two quickly warmed up to each other.

PigPig running next to Bliss.

"Next thing I know, he's standing underneath her, eating her dropped grain. He just kept coming back and coming back, and coming back," Moll said of the pig. "And now, he's about 60 pounds worth of coming back. So that's where we're at."

Moll posted on social media and asked around, trying to figure out if the pig – which she believes to be feral – belonged to anybody.

No one claimed him, so she named him PigPig. Now, he’s Bliss’s best friend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bliss, the nine-year-old horse adopted after Hurricane Irma.

"Have you seen a dog do zoomies? He flew around her, got up on his hind legs like a dog, got her attention, and kissed her," Moll said.

During the day, PigPig typically spends his time hidden in the woods, but he always makes his way back to Bliss.

"He has been here every day, and he's as punctual as her meals are," Moll said, adding that the pair eat, sleep, and play together. "I don't have much experience with pigs to know whether that's a good thing or not, but he's very friendly."

What's next:

Moll’s goal is to get some kind of enclosure in her backyard for PigPig so she can keep him safe from hunters and protect him during the upcoming hurricane season.

