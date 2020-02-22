Troopers arrest man accused of running red light and killing family of 3 in Palm Harbor

article

Troopers arrested Tanner Hackman, 22, Friday evening at his Clearwater home after he allegedly killed a family of 3 by running a red light at the intersection of US-19 and Tampa Road and fled the scene.

According to FHP, Bruce Johnson, 65, was turning left from Tampa Road onto US 19 when his Nissan Versa was hit by a Buick LaCrosse that ran the red light. Johnson and two passengers, Lisa Johnson and Glenworth Johnson weren't wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the Nissan. All three were killed, FHP said.

Investigators said the driver and passenger in the Buick, two white males, got out and fled from the scene on foot.

Hackman is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

