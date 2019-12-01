Troopers search for Chevy SUV in fatal hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a Chevrolet SUV that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

According to FHP, 40-year-old Chanda Gant was attempting to cross Nebraska Avenue near 120th Avenue when she was struck by an SUV around 2:15 a.m.

Gant was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died. FHP said the driver fled the scene following the crash.

Troopers are actively looking for a 2003 to 2009 Chevy Trailblazer that's white in color. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact FHP.