Troopers search for hit-and-run driver involved in multi-vehicle crash on SR-54

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are hoping to track down the driver of a dark-colored SUV who fled after causing a crash on a major Pasco County roadway, they said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred on Sunday after 7 p.m. on State Road 54 near Promenade Parkway. Investigators said the suspect driver was traveling east in the inside lane when they improperly changed lanes.

As a result, the right rear of the vehicle crashed into the left front of a second vehicle, described as a sedan, which was traveling east in the center lane.

Troopers said the vehicle that was struck rotated into the inside westbound lane and crashed into another sedan that was traveling west in the inside lane of SR-54. The impact caused the westbound sedan to rotate into the path of two other vehicles that were also traveling in the westbound lanes.

The hit-and-run driver fled, troopers said, and may have been traveling in a dark-colored Dodge Durango or a similar type of SUV.

Within the other four vehicles, there were a total of seven occupants. Five had minor injuries and the other two were uninjured, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

