Troopers search for Honda Pilot in deadly hit-and-run in Zephyrhills

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in Zephyrhills.

FHP said the crash occurred on 6th Avenue near Armstrong Street around 3:30 a.m.

According to investigators, 46-year-old Alonzo Norton was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross 6th Avenue. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver who hit Norton fled the scene, leaving behind a left front fender of the vehicle. Troopers have determined that the suspect vehicle is a 2003-2005 Honda Pilot.

Troopers shut down 6th Avenue while they investigated, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP.