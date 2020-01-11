Troopers search for Toyota in deadly hit-and-run in Pasco County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred early Saturday morning in New Port Richey.

Troopers said 26-year-old Anthony Talotta was walking northbound on the shoulder of Little Road near Heritage Lakes Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Talotta attempted to cross the road and was struck by a Toyota that was also traveling northbound. FHP said Talotta was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene. Troopers released two photos showing pieces of the suspect vehicle that were left behind.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact FHP.