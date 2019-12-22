Troopers search for white sedan in hit-and-run on Nebraska Avenue

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The pedestrian was hit shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue at 131st Avenue.

Troopers said the vehicle who hit the victim was traveling northbound and is described as a white sedan.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Mitchell Cribbs Jr. He is in serious condition at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact FHP.