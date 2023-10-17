Troopers searching for driver in fatal Hernando County hit-and-run crash

article

A woman is accused of hitting and killing a New Port Richey man Monday night, fleeing the scene and abandoning the truck she was driving at the time of the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a woman was driving a 2004 Ford F150 eastbound on Jacqueline Road in Brooksville around 9:30 p.m. when she struck a 38-year-old man pushing a shopping cart in the travel lane of West Mariner Boulevard.

Troopers say the man died at the scene.

The woman fled the scene after the crash and abandoned the truck on Star Road, according to FHP.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP (*347) or CrimeStoppers at **8477.