Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian critically injured in crash
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a 67-year-old New Port Richey woman Saturday night on SR-580.
According to troopers, the woman was walking in the travel lane of SR-580, east of Reflections Club Drive when she was hit by a car and suffered critical injuries.
Troopers say the car that hit her is a gray passenger vehicle with damage to the front right side and right headlamp.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.
UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app
Advertisement