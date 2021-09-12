Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian critically injured in crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a 67-year-old New Port Richey woman Saturday night on SR-580.

According to troopers, the woman was walking in the travel lane of SR-580, east of Reflections Club Drive when she was hit by a car and suffered critical injuries.

Troopers say the car that hit her is a gray passenger vehicle with damage to the front right side and right headlamp.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.

