Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured teenager on bicycle

A 16-year-old boy from Wauchula is in serious condition after being hit by the driver of a pickup truck towing a white enclosed trailer who fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Friday at State Road 64 and Kelly Ballard Road.

According to troopers, the pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 64, west of Ballard Road, when it entered the north shoulder and the right-side trailer collided with the teenager on the bike. and kept going.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol of Crime Stoppers.

