Troopers searching for truck involved in fatal Pinellas County hit-and-run crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a truck it says was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Pinellas County last month.

According to FHP, a gold Dodge Ram Pickup truck believed to be a 2002-2006 model was traveling southbound on 49th Street North shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Troopers say at the intersection of 58th Avenue North, the truck turned east and struck an 82-year-old Jacksonville man who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died on December 1.

Troopers say witnesses told them that the truck, which fled the scene, had a louder than normal exhaust and was in good condition other than fading paint. The witnesses added that the pedestrian was struck by the right side of the vehicle and that the vehicle would have damage to its right fender and engine hood.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the vehicle or the driver is asked to call * 347 or Crime Stoppers at **8477.