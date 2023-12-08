Suspect in fatal Sunshine Skyway Bridge crash receives additional charges, accomplice arrested: HCSO

The suspect in a deadly crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge between a stolen Mustang and an Uber is facing additional charges, and an accomplice has also been charged in the incident.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Leosvany Arias Roman, 22, has now been charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, two counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer with Deadly Weapon, and others in addition to his felony murder and vehicular homicide charges.

HCSO also announced the arrest of Mohammed Ali Pujol, 30, an accomplice of Roman's, for trying to ram a deputy with his car.

Photos courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Pujol was sitting in a silver Mercedes sedan parked next to the white Mustang Roman had been driving in when he sped towards a deputy who managed to jump out of the way, according to HCSO.

Tampa Police Department officers assisted by attempting a traffic stop and ultimately using stop sticks on North Nebraska Avenue to stop and arrest Pujol. He, too, now faces several felony charges.

"This criminal had no regard for human life. Our deputies, facing danger, had to jump out of the way of a man they feared would run them over to get away," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The additional charges he faces will ensure the only road he's ever on again is the one that leads straight to jail."

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Roman is accused of colliding head-on with an Uber driver in a Dodge Caravan traveling with three passengers, as well as ramming HCSO and Florida Highway Patrol vehicles.

A 33-year-old Bradenton man and a 52-year-old man from Ohio were killed in the crash, while two others sustained serious injuries.

This is still an active investigation, according to the sheriff's office.