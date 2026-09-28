Tropical Depression Fay expected to dissipate as 2 hurricanes target land in Pacific

The Brief Pacific severe weather remains active with major systems threatening Mexico, Hawaii and the Southwest, while Atlantic activity weakens. Hurricane Polo threatens Baja California, with remnant tropical moisture pushing into New Mexico and SW Texas. Hurricane Nolo spares the Big Island from massive rain, heading slowly west as a near Category 5 storm.



A series of powerful Pacific storms continues to impact coastal landmasses, while Atlantic systems like Tropical Depression Fay show signs of fading.

Pacific storm track

What we know:

Hurricane Polo remains a major hurricane moving across Baja California, but forecasters expect the system to weaken as its remnants pass through the mountains of Mexico.

Moisture from the system will move into SW Texas and New Mexico. Meanwhile, Hawaii dodged a severe impact as Hurricane Nolo, a near Category 5 storm, stayed well to the west and spared the Big Island from massive rain. Hurricane Nolo is expected to move slowly west by the end of the week.

Atlantic tropical activity

What we don't know:

Tropical Depression Fay continues to swirl in the middle of nowhere and will likely dissipate this week.

Forecasters are also tracking another tropical disturbance smack dab in the middle of the Atlantic.

Emergency management officials have not yet confirmed if the Atlantic disturbance will see further development, though meteorologists note that even if it does develop, it will be a non-factor to land.