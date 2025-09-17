Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic

The Brief Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday morning. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it will become Gabrielle and will strengthen into a hurricane. It is not expected to impact the United States.



What we know:

As of 5 a.m., it was located at 13.7°N and 45.0°W. It has wind speeds of 35 miles per hour and was moving west at 13 miles per hour.

He said down the road, the only land it is expected to impact would potentially be the island of Bermuda.

However, Osterberg noted that it is very difficult for a storm to make a direct impact on Bermuda.

He said meteorologists are in a watch-and-wait pattern with Tropical Depression Seven, but added that by 2 a.m. on Monday, it will be far off the eastern coast of the United States as it begins turning toward the north.

What they're saying:

"This is going to be one of those storms that gets a name, but more than likely, isn’t going to bother anybody," Ostberg explained. "We’ll watch it but all the computer models pretty much say the same thing- it’s moving out to sea and to the north."