Tropical disturbance sees increased chance of development in Caribbean Sea

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea with an increasing chance to develop in the coming days.

According to the NHC, the area has a 30 percent chance of development in the next two days, increasing to 70 percent in the next seven days.

As of Tuesday morning, the tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

Where could the wave go if it develops?

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the disturbance will move west through the Caribbean Sea, where the water remains warm and deep with no wind shear, which could allow for development.

"It's easy to see that we could get a storm developing there," Osterberg said.

Some models keep the wave in the Caribbean, while others move it north toward the Gulf of Mexico before sweeping to the east.

Regardless of where the wave goes, or if it even develops, major impacts to Florida do not appear likely because of drier air moving over the state and the Gulf by this weekend.

Still, Osterberg says the area will be one to watch over the next few days.

Drier air will move over Florida by this weekend, reducing humidity and returning temperatures to normal levels for this time of year.

The next storm to get a name would be called Sara.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends Nov. 30.

