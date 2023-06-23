Tropical Storm Cindy forms as Tropical Storm Bret begins to weaken

Tropical Depression #4 gained strength Thursday night and became Tropical Storm Cindy, the third named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Cindy has wind speeds of 45 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber expects the storm to strengthen up until it moves into an area where the wind shear increases to the east of the Turks and Caicos.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage

The wind shear Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to face will tear the storm apart and Weber expects it to dissipate toward the middle of next week over open water.

READ: How El Niño, 'freakish' warm oceans may impact hurricane season

Ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy is Tropical Storm Bret, which as of 5 a.m. on Friday, had wind speeds reaching 60 miles per hour and was moving west at 18 miles per hour.

READ: 2023 hurricane season begins June 1: Here’s what to know

Weber says Tropical Storm Bret has officially moved into the Caribbean and is weakening. It is expected to continue to weaken and eventually dissipate late Saturday or early Sunday.

READ: Experts increase number of storms expected in 2023 Atlantic hurricane season