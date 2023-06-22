Tropical Depression #4 forms in Atlantic as Tropical Storm Bret approaches the Lesser Antilles

Invest 93L developed into Tropical Depression #4 in the Central Atlantic on Thursday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving west at 12 miles an hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says wind shear will be an issue for TD #4. He says the tropical depression will strengthen and then dissipate as it moves north of the islands next week.

Tropical Depression #4 is following behind Tropical Storm Bret, which, as of 5 a.m. Thursday has wind speeds reaching 70 miles an hour as it moves west at 15 miles per hour.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Bret will approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday evening as a strong tropical storm.

A Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for St. Lucia and a Tropical Storm Warning is up for Martinique and Dominica. A Tropical Storm Watch has been posted for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The NHC says more watches and warnings are possible for some islands in the Lesser Antilles on Thursday.

There is a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves along the coast where warnings have been posted.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says the wind shear is going to pick up as it makes its way into the Caribbean and will shred the tropical storm apart.

Weber expects Tropical Storm Bret to dissipate over the weekend.

Neither Tropical Strom Bret nor Tropical Depression #4 will impact the United States.

If Tropical Depression #4 becomes a named storm, it will be called Cindy.