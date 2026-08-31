Six more dachshunds rescued from ‘hoarding’ situation as 21 continue to recover in Tampa

The Brief Rags to Riches Animal Rescue Inc said it recently took in six dachshunds from a hoarding situation in Pasco County. These dachshunds are related to 21 others who were surrendered to Pinellas County Animal Services last week. On Monday, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said no charges have been filed against the dog owners, who are Holiday residents.



A Tampa non-profit said it saved six dachshunds over the weekend from a hoarding situation — and that these dogs are related to the 21 others who were surrendered to Pinellas County Animal Services last week.

The first 21 dachshunds

The backstory:

Last week, 21 dachshunds were surrendered to Pinellas County Animal Services by two owners residing in Pasco County. The dogs were later transferred to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB).

RELATED: 21 dachshunds recovering at Humane Society of Tampa Bay, rescued from hoarding situation

HSTB staff said Friday that the dogs were being treated for ear, teeth, and skin issues. In an update on Monday, staff told FOX 13 that vets recently discovered some are now suffering from knee problems.

One of the two pregnant dogs gave birth to six puppies over the weekend, staff said. It will be several weeks until any of these dachshunds — adults or puppies — will be ready for adoption, HSTB added on Monday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The next six dachshunds

What we know:

Rags to Riches Animal Rescue Inc. told FOX 13 that Good Samaritans and neighbors alerted them to more dogs that were still on the Pasco County property.

"It was probably the most disgusting house I've been in, and I've done a couple hoarding cases," Dominique Amerosa, owner of Rags to Riches Animal Rescue Inc, said.

The non-profit rescued six additional dachshunds late Friday and into the weekend.

"They were on the roofs. They were living under the floor. They were everywhere," Amerosa added.

Medical exams revealed some of the dogs have heartworms.

"We're just working on training, trust, and all that stuff before we put them up for adoption," Amerosa said, adding that it will be several weeks before the dogs are ready.

As of Monday, the Pasco Sheriff's Office confirmed that no charges have been filed against the owners.