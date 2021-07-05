Tropical Storm Elsa to make landfall in Cuba before moving into the Gulf

As Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall in Cuba, additional warnings and watches were issued for the Bay Area. As far as its track, it's still uncertain how far from the coastline Elsa will travel.

Monday, tropical storm watches – meaning tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours – were in effect north of Englewood to the Aucilla River. A tropical storm warning was extended north to Englewood. As time goes on, the warning will be extended further up the coastline, says FOX 13’s meteorologist Jim Weber.

As of the 8 a.m. update, Elsa was close to making landfall as it moves northwest at 14 mph.

Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba later Monday and the shape it's in after crossing the island will determine the impact it will have on the Bay Area. When it enters the Gulf, it will encounter warm water and stronger wind shear coming from the south-southwest.

"As you look at these two variables, it is going to strengthen somewhat," Weber said, "but that stronger wind shear should limit Elsa’s ability to actually strengthen all that much."

RELATED: County by county: Tropical Storm Elsa emergency information

Then, Elsa is forecast to pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday. Its forecast track, according to the National Hurricane Center, will have Elsa move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm's impacts.

Elsa is continuing to make its way to the northwest. The top winds are 65 mph and Elsa's pressure is 1008 millibars.

"Through the overnight hours, we’ve seen this big burst of convection," Weber explained. "As we go through the day today, it’ll work its way over Cuba, work its way up to the Florida Straits, and then through the Keys as we head into early Tuesday morning."

The forecast track shifted slightly to the west on Monday.

"The big key to a lot of this will continue to be exactly where does it take this track. Moving further away from us will lessen the effects that we feel on the west coast," Weber said. "You look at the various computer models getting into better and better agreement. Still, there is enough of that spread among the various computer models."

LINK: Track Tropical Storm Elsa on MyFoxHurricane.com

The tropical-storm-force winds extend out about 60 miles from the center, making it a fairly compact storm, he offered. If Elsa shifts further to the west, the impacts on Tampa Bay will lessen. The eastern side of the Elsa is the strongest side of the storm. Depending on the track, the Bay Area could experience stronger winds – event winds gusting tropical-storm-force winds of 50-60 mph.

"Maybe even higher," Weber said. "We also have the rainfall. Remember, we had a lot of rain over the weekend. So any additional rain that is going to cause some flooding issues. Some of the roots of some of these trees may be weakened and then we also have the possibility of some isolated tornadoes with any tropical system which is working its way along your coastline."

In addition, the Bay Area’s coastline could see 2-4 feet of storm surge – similar to Tropical Storm Eta from last year.

"If you had flooding issues with Eta last year, you could end up having issues again this year, you have to prepare for that," Weber said.

Last November, the Bay Area experience wind gusts of 50-70 mph, Weber said.

"As you compare the track to Eta last year to the forecast track to Elsa this year, you can see they’re fairly similar," he added. "That’s why we are talking about fairly similar conditions that we expect to see with Elsa this time around."

Advertisement

As for Monday, Weber said the Bay Area wouldn’t feel the effects of Elsa, making it an ideal day to prepare for a tropical storm.