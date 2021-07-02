Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
4
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 AM EDT, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 1:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

County by county: Tropical Storm Elsa emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Bay Area under state of emergency

The Bay Area is under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way toward Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass close to the Tampa Bay area, though its long-range forecast is still uncertain. Many Tampa Bay area counties are issuing emergency orders.

Click or tap on your county below for closings, sandbag locations, shelter status, and other emergency information.

Elsa closures and emergency information by county:

LINK: For Elsa’s latest track and forecast, click over to www.myfoxhurricane.com