County by county: Tropical Storm Elsa emergency information
TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass close to the Tampa Bay area, though its long-range forecast is still uncertain. Many Tampa Bay area counties are issuing emergency orders.
Click or tap on your county below for closings, sandbag locations, shelter status, and other emergency information.
Elsa closures and emergency information by county:
- Citrus County Elsa updates
- DeSoto County Elsa updates
- Hardee County Elsa updates
- Hernando County Elsa updates
- Highlands County Elsa updates
- Hillsborough County Elsa updates
- Manatee County Elsa updates
- Pasco County Elsa updates
- Pinellas County Elsa updates
- Polk County Elsa updates
- Sarasota County Elsa updates
- Sumter County Elsa updates
LINK: For Elsa’s latest track and forecast, click over to www.myfoxhurricane.com
