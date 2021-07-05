Timeline of Tropical Storm Elsa's impacts on Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Elsa was beginning to emerge from Cuba late Monday, moving into the Gulf of Mexico. While there will be some westerly shear across the eastern Gulf for the storm to deal with, some strengthening is certainly not out of the question.

Elsa is forecast to pass the Tampa Bay area overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday. Here's what the west coast of Florida and the Tampa Bay area can expect as that happens.

LINK: Track Tropical Storm Elsa on MyFoxHurricane.com

Rainfall threat

There is high forecast confidence that Elsa will track near or just off Florida’s west coast as it moves north. With it being a lopsided system, this will bring the threat for localized heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes to most of the Florida peninsula.

The western portions of the Florida Peninsula could see 3 to 5 inches of rain with localized totals up to 8 inches through Wednesday.

It has been pretty wet around the state recently, so such heavy rain could bring about areas of inland freshwater flooding.

Wind threat

Most model guidance is suggesting some slight strengthening as Elsa moves north. While the chances are slim, it’s not out of the question that Elsa reaches hurricane intensity at some point. Tropical storm warnings are in effect up and down Florida’s west coast.

While gusty winds will be present in many rain bands, the strongest wind gusts – generally 50 mph to 70+ mph – will be confined to areas closest to the coast.

As of Monday evening, tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 70 miles from Elsa's center.

Elsa forecast: Tuesday 4 p.m.

Elsa forecast: Wednesday 12 a.m.

Elsa forecast: Wednesday 7 a.m.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible as the rotating storm interacts with the land.

Coastal flooding & storm surge

The extent of coastal flooding from storm surge is still a bit in question at this moment, simply because track differences of 40 to 50 miles can make a big difference in the amount of surge at specific locations. This is due to the angle and duration of onshore flow.

At this point, it would be wise for those in coastal areas to be prepared for the possibility of up to 3 to 5 feet of water above normal tide levels.

The tide will be coming in late Wednesday night, which will play a role as well. For those that remember the coastal flooding we had during Tropical Storm Eta last November, this could end up being very similar.

