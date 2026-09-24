Tropical Storm Fay returns to the Atlantic while another system forms off Africa

The Brief Tropical Storm Fay is meandering far out at sea and will likely dissipate over the next few days. A developing Nor'easter is bringing strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to the East Coast. Hurricane Polo is back to a Category 5 storm, while Hurricane Nolo threatens Hawaii.



Multiple severe weather systems are threatening coasts across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans as a Nor'easter develops along the East Coast and major hurricanes track through the Pacific.

Active weather systems

What we know:

Tropical Storm Fay continues to spin far out in the middle of nowhere and is expected to weaken and dissipate over the next few days.

Florida faces no direct threats from any of the current tropical activity. An area of interest located off the coast of Africa is expected to track northward and impact the Cape Verde Islands, remaining far away from the continental United States.

East Coast storm threat

By the numbers:

A developing Nor'easter is churning toward the East Coast, where it will bring major disruptions from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.

Coastal areas will face winds between 50 and 60 mph, along with even higher gusts. The system will also cause storm surge, beach erosion, and spots of very heavy rainfall.

Pacific hurricane updates

What's next:

In the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Polo has intensified back into a Category 5 storm as it tracks parallel to the coast of Mexico. Forecasts indicate a weakened Polo could directly impact Baja California early next week.

Meanwhile, Hawaii faces a fresh threat from Hurricane Nolo, which is heading toward the Big Island while residents are still recovering from Hurricane Lala.

Storm tracking details

What we don't know:

Meteorologists are monitoring whether the East Coast Nor'easter develops tropical characteristics to officially become a subtropical storm. It remains unclear whether Hurricane Nolo will make a direct landfall on the Big Island, though staggering rainfall amounts are expected regardless of its exact path.