Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic as tropics heat up

The third tropical storm in two days has developed in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gert formed early Monday morning, just a day after Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin organized and earned names.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Tropical Storm Gert was located at 16.7 degrees longitude and 56.4 degrees latitude. It had maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 miles an hour and was moving west at nine miles an hour.

Tropical Storm Gert formed early Monday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Gert is expected to be short-lived and will quickly unravel.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage

Computer models show Tropical Gert staying over open waters.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Tropical Storm Emily was located at 20.7 degrees longitude and 41.1 degrees latitude. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour and was moving west-northwest at 12 miles an hour.

Tropical Storm Emily formed on Sunday.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says like Tropical Storm Gert, Tropical Storm Emily will also be short-lived and may not survive the day on Monday due to strong wind shear.

Tropical Storm Franklin is another story though.

READ: Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in California as Mexico copes with its aftermath

According to Weber, the storm is not well organized yet, but its winds have reached 50 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Franklin formed on Sunday and is expected to gain strength.

As of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Franklin was located at 15 degrees longitude and 69.2 degrees latitude.

Weber says it is moving west at 12 miles an hour and will likely turn and move into the Atlantic.

READ: How to prepare for a hurricane

Once that happens, Tropical Storm Franklin will likely strengthen and may reach hurricane status.

Computer models show Tropical Storm Franklin gaining strength, but staying over open waters.

However, he expects the storm to remain over open waters and it will not impact Florida.

Weber is also keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico, which brought rain to the sunshine state over the weekend and is heading west toward Texas. He says it has been designated as Invest 91 and may become a tropical system this week as it moved west.

Weber is also watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 40 percent chance of developing over the next two days and a 70 percent chance of developing over the next week.

Stay up to date at www.MyFOXHurricane.com.