Tropical Storm Hanna weakens as Pacific storm brings heavy rain

The Brief Weakened Tropical Storm Hanna poses no threat to land and is expected to dissipate soon over open water. Remnants of Hurricane Polo are moving inland, unleashing excessive rainfall across Texas and Oklahoma. Prolonged heavy downpours will likely cause widespread flash flooding and drop several inches of rain through Thursday.



Tropical Storm Hanna is weakening over open water, while the remnants of Hurricane Polo threaten Texas and Oklahoma with severe flooding and heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Atlantic storm fades

What we know:

Tropical Storm Hanna is barely hanging on as a minimal storm. Forecasters expect the short-lived system to dissipate soon without affecting any land areas.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the exact time the system will fully lose its tropical characteristics over the ocean.

Pacific remnants spread

Remnants of Hurricane Polo are tracking inland, pushing tropical moisture across a broad area of the central U.S. Ground already saturated from earlier rain will face an increased risk of runoff.

By the numbers:

Storm systems will drop several inches of water across the region. Excessive rainfall is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, keeping flood warnings active.

High flooding risk

Why you should care:

Heavy rainfall over consecutive days will likely trigger flash flooding and make roadways hazardous. Drivers in affected areas should avoid flooded roads and prepare for potential travel delays.

What's next:

Heavy rain and severe weather risks will continue across parts of Oklahoma and Texas through Thursday. Weather officials urge residents to monitor local emergency alerts and weather updates.