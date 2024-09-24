Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene prompts evacuations in Bay Area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 24, 2024 1:46pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Bay Area should begin feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene on Wednesday and some residents are being asked to evacuate. 

Citrus County

Citrus County has ordered a mandatory evacuation for licensed skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities located in Zone A beginning Wednesday, September 25, at 8 a.m.

Those living within evacuation Zone A or any structure countywide that is not capable of withstanding tropical storm force winds or greater are under a mandatory evacuation beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 2 p.m.

Hernando County

There is a mandatory evacuation in place for areas west of U.S. 19 beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. This includes those in evacuation zones A, B, and C in Hernando County.

Residents in low-lying areas, as well as those living in manufactured homes throughout the county are also under the mandatory evacuation. 

READ: Tropical Storm Helene: Hernando County updates & information

County officials are asking displaced residents to seek shelter with family and friends. 

A shelter will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at West Hernando Middle School in Brooksville, but county leaders say it should be used as a last resort. They added that the shelter is available to the general population, special needs clients and people who want to bring their pets. 

Pinellas County

Pinellas County has issued mandatory evacuations for long-term health care facilities in Zone A. This includes hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. There are 26 facilities impacted. 

Sarasota County

Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and will send out an evacuation alert for Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon on Wednesday.

