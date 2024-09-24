Tropical Storm Helene prompts evacuations in Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Bay Area should begin feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene on Wednesday and some residents are being asked to evacuate.

Citrus County

Citrus County has ordered a mandatory evacuation for licensed skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities located in Zone A beginning Wednesday, September 25, at 8 a.m.

Those living within evacuation Zone A or any structure countywide that is not capable of withstanding tropical storm force winds or greater are under a mandatory evacuation beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 2 p.m.

Hernando County

There is a mandatory evacuation in place for areas west of U.S. 19 beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. This includes those in evacuation zones A, B, and C in Hernando County.

Residents in low-lying areas, as well as those living in manufactured homes throughout the county are also under the mandatory evacuation.

County officials are asking displaced residents to seek shelter with family and friends.

A shelter will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at West Hernando Middle School in Brooksville, but county leaders say it should be used as a last resort. They added that the shelter is available to the general population, special needs clients and people who want to bring their pets.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County has issued mandatory evacuations for long-term health care facilities in Zone A. This includes hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. There are 26 facilities impacted.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and will send out an evacuation alert for Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon on Wednesday.

