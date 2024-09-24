Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene: Hernando County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 24, 2024 11:22am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Hernando County Evacuations:

TAMPA - There are no evacuations at this time.

Hernando County Closings:

There are no closings to report at this time.

Hernando County Shelters:

There are no shelters open at this time.

Hernando County Sandbags:

County officials say all sites are self-serve and anyone filling sandbags is asked to bring a shovel.

  • Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring HillTuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring HillTuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge ManorTuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Spring Lake Methodist Church, 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., BrooksvilleTuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brooksville

The city of Brooksville self-serve sandbag site is open 24/7 for residents and will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

City of Brooksville’s Department of Public Works, 600 S. Brooksville Ave.

There is a limited supply of sandbags and residents are asked to only take what they need and leave the shovels for the next resident to use. There is a limit of ten (10) bags per resident.

Hernando County Schools:

Hernando County schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26. At this time, the school district is preparing schools to serve as storm shelters for area residents.

All after-school activities for Wednesday and Thursday will be canceled. Before and aftercare programs (YMCA and Boys & Girls Club) will not operate on those days.

District leaders are keeping an eye on the storm and will decide later whether to reopen schools on Friday.

Hernando County More Information:

You can get information directly from Hernando County EOC.

