Tropical Storm Helene: Hernando County updates & information

Hernando County Evacuations:

There are no evacuations at this time.

Hernando County Closings:

There are no closings to report at this time.

Hernando County Shelters:

There are no shelters open at this time.

Hernando County Sandbags:

County officials say all sites are self-serve and anyone filling sandbags is asked to bring a shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring HillTuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring HillTuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge ManorTuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Lake Methodist Church, 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., BrooksvilleTuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brooksville

The city of Brooksville self-serve sandbag site is open 24/7 for residents and will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

City of Brooksville’s Department of Public Works, 600 S. Brooksville Ave.

There is a limited supply of sandbags and residents are asked to only take what they need and leave the shovels for the next resident to use. There is a limit of ten (10) bags per resident.

Hernando County Schools:

Hernando County schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26. At this time, the school district is preparing schools to serve as storm shelters for area residents.

All after-school activities for Wednesday and Thursday will be canceled. Before and aftercare programs (YMCA and Boys & Girls Club) will not operate on those days.

District leaders are keeping an eye on the storm and will decide later whether to reopen schools on Friday.

Hernando County More Information:

You can get information directly from Hernando County EOC.

