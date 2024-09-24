Tropical Storm Helene: Sarasota County updates & information
Sarasota County Evacuations:
TAMPA - Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and will send out an evacuation alert for Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon on Wednesday.
Sarasota County Closings:
Other than Sarasota schools, no additional closings have been announced.
Sarasota County Sandbags:
Sandbags will be available to county residents on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three locations.
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd.
- Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St.
- South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road
North Port
The city of North Port is offering a self-serve sandbag station until supplies last.
- Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way
Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.
Venice
The city of Venice will offer a self-service sand station Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave.
Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shovels will be provided. Residents can either bring their own bags or pick up bags through 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, and starting again at 8 a.m. Sept. 24-25, at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., or Venice Public Works, 1350 Ridgewood Ave. Limit 10 bags per vehicle.
Sarasota County Schools:
All traditional public schools will be closed for normal school operations from Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, September 27 due to the storm. This includes all after-school activities.
Sarasota County More Information:
Click here for more information from Sarasota County Emergency Management.
County-by-County
- Citrus County
- DeSoto County
- Hardee County
- Hernando County
- Highlands County
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Polk County
- Sarasota County
- Sumter County
LINKS:
- 2024 Hurricane Guide
- Storm prep & shopping list
- Get the latest updates on storm tracks, models and more at MyFoxHurricane.com