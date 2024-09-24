Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene: Sarasota County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 24, 2024 11:52am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Sarasota County Evacuations:

TAMPA - Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and will send out an evacuation alert for Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon on Wednesday.

Sarasota County Closings:

Other than Sarasota schools, no additional closings have been announced. 

Sarasota County Sandbags:

Sandbags will be available to county residents on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three locations.

  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd.
  • Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St.
  • South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road

North Port

The city of North Port is offering a self-serve sandbag station until supplies last.

  • Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way

Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

Venice

The city of Venice will offer a self-service sand station Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave. 

Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shovels will be provided. Residents can either bring their own bags or pick up bags through 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, and starting again at 8 a.m. Sept. 24-25, at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., or Venice Public Works, 1350 Ridgewood Ave. Limit 10 bags per vehicle.

Sarasota County Schools:

All traditional public schools will be closed for normal school operations from Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, September 27 due to the storm. This includes all after-school activities. 

Sarasota County More Information:

Click here for more information from Sarasota County Emergency Management.

