Tropical Storm Helene: Sarasota County updates & information

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Sarasota County Evacuations:

Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and will send out an evacuation alert for Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon on Wednesday.

Sarasota County Closings:

Other than Sarasota schools, no additional closings have been announced.

Sarasota County Sandbags:

Sandbags will be available to county residents on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three locations.

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd.

Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St.

South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road

North Port

The city of North Port is offering a self-serve sandbag station until supplies last.

Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way

Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

Venice

The city of Venice will offer a self-service sand station Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave.

Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shovels will be provided. Residents can either bring their own bags or pick up bags through 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, and starting again at 8 a.m. Sept. 24-25, at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., or Venice Public Works, 1350 Ridgewood Ave. Limit 10 bags per vehicle.

Sarasota County Schools:

All traditional public schools will be closed for normal school operations from Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, September 27 due to the storm. This includes all after-school activities.

Sarasota County More Information:

Click here for more information from Sarasota County Emergency Management.

County-by-County

LINKS: