Tropical Storm Ian expected to rapidly intensify, sets sights on Florida

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it intensifies and tracks toward the Sunshine State.

As of Saturday morning, Ian has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 14 miles per hour.

While Ian continues to battle wind shear, the storm is expected to continue to strengthen this weekend as it passes south of Jamaica and approaches the Cayman Islands, where a Hurricane Watch has been issued.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku expects Ian to reach hurricane strength by Monday as it approaches the western portion of Cuba.

Florida sits within Tropical Storm Ian's cone of uncertainty.

Sadkiu says as Tropical Storm Ian is predicted to rapidly intensify as it enters the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Ian is expected to move into an environment favorable for rapid intensification due to the light wind shear and above-average water temperatures in its path. Despite some land interaction, Ian is forecast to remain a formidable hurricane as it emerges in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico next week.

While a direct impact somewhere in Florida is becoming more and more likely next week, it is still difficult to know exactly where the storm will make landfall.

Watches and warnings are up for the Cayman Islands as Tropical Storm Ian intensifies.

Nearly the entire state of Florida is currently in the cone of uncertainty.

Sadiku says that the cone will narrow over the next few days. Sadiku also expects the track to fluctuate.

He says it’s best to be prepared so as the forecast is fine-tuned, those plans can be implemented.

