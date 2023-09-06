Tropical Storm Lee may become first Category 5 hurricane of the season

Tropical Storm Lee has strengthened in the Atlantic as it works its way to becoming a major hurricane, possibly the first Category 5 storm of the 2023 season.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Lee was located at 13.7 longitude and 44.6 latitude and was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Lee is a strong tropical storm with winds of about 65 miles per hour as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Lee is predicted to become a hurricane by Wednesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping Lee north of the Leeward Islands through early Monday, when it is expected to have wind speeds of about 150 miles an hour, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

Osterberg says there are computer models that have the storm reaching even higher wind speeds, which may make Lee the first Category 5 hurricane of the season.

According to Osterberg, Tropical Storm Lee is predicted to take a turn to the north on Monday morning, sparing the islands from a direct hit.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

In August, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration updated its forecast and warned that this year’s hurricane season would be above normal with 14 to 21 named storms. Of those named storms, six to 11 could become hurricanes, with two to five of them possibly becoming major hurricanes.