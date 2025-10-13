Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in Central Atlantic

The Brief Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed early Monday morning. It developed from an area of thunderstorms that was designated as Invest 97L over the weekend. Tropical Storm Lorenzo is not expected to impact land.



Tropical Lorenzo formed in the Atlantic early Monday morning, becoming the 12th named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.

The NHC said that Tropical Storm Lorenzo has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Lorenzo was just under 1,100 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, located off the western coast of Africa, and was moving northwestward at 17 mph.

According to the NHC, Lorenzo is supposed to maintain its intensity on Monday before undergoing some gradual strengthening by the middle of the week.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osteberg said Lorenzo developed into a tropical storm without first becoming a tropical depression.

Lorenzo developed from an area of thunderstorms that was designated as Invest 97L over the weekend.

He added that the storm is far out in the Atlantic and will turn north as it moves out to sea, remaining over the open waters of the Atlantic without posing a threat to land.