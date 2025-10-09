Manasota Key residents still working to rebuild, restart on year after Hurricane Milton

The Brief On Manasota Key in Charlotte County, you will find homes destroyed, for-sale signs and others working to build back. Manasota Key and Englewood residents said they need continued support from those who once frequented their island. Neighbors have worked with one another to dig out of the sand and to restart their lives.



A trip down Manasota Key in Charlotte County brings you back to an old Florida feel.

One year ago, residents were cleaning up from floodwaters from Hurricane Helene when Hurricane Milton brought even more damage. Feet of sand was spread across the island and into people's homes.

As work continues, residents and business owners want others to know Manasota Key is open, and they need continued support from not only locals, but visitors.

Local perspective:

"I'm trying to clean up all the debris. I’ve got stuff repairing," said Deborah Whiting.

A year has come and gone, but for Deborah Whiting, reminders of Hurricane Milton remain. Her Manasota Key neighborhood was forever changed.

"I had my neighbor's car smash into my lift. I had someone’s refrigerator smash through the back doors. It was just a jungle, a mess that took a long time to clean up," she said.

Whiting could have lost hope, but she lifted herself up, and help arrived shortly after.

"After the hurricane. Every November, I have brother's week. I have cousins, nephews, whoever wants to come. I had 11 family members come to help me dig out sand, remove debris. Rebuild things that had gotten totally destroyed," she said.

Whiting's cousin and brother from Wisconsin loaded up a trailer and brought a new garage door and a skid steer. Together they worked to not only dig her out from feet of sand, but the surrounding community.

"I see a neighborhood that is really resilient," said Lori Johannessen, who lives down the block.

"We check on each other, and we help each other, and that’s where we got most of our help from after the storm," she said.

The backstory:

Hurricane Helene brought flooding, Milton brought about an eight-foot storm surge less than two weeks later. Milton buried entire neighborhoods in sand and wiped away some home.

"The neighbors here have built back. Some of them are gone. Some of them will be gone forever. It’s still hard to look at, I get very emotional about it," said Johannessen.

Just a short drive away, Rodney Nibert is nearing the end of his repairs.

"Electrical is good, pluming is good, HVAC is good. It’s just the punch list stuff that we have to knock out now. I’m pretty excited. The wife is pretty excited," he said.

Six months ago, his home was a shell of itself.

"We gutted this place all the way to the ceiling," he said.

One main reminder left behind from Hurricanes Helene and Milton is a watermark left on Nibert's door.

"When we move in, I will clean it after we move in and that will be the last reminder of the hurricanes. Well, that and the big trailer in the driveway. We will get rid of that too. Hopefully," said Nibert.

What they're saying:

Building back has brought stress and financial concerns. Nibert owns five rental properties, and each are back up and running, but he's seen a drastic decline in business.

"Year-to-date, we are still tracking it like less than 50% prior year. So that’s a struggle," he said.

Why you should care:

It's a struggle that has been seen across the island. At the White Elephant Pub, Willy Townsend said just as they saw support in cleaning up after the storms, support is needed to keep business going for Englewood Beach and Manasota Key.

"We are like a family here. So much hard work and dedication. We didn’t stop till it was gone. That’s what I love about it here and that’s this community too. You can feel it everywhere. Go out and try your local restaurants. Anyone down here, we are all rooting for each other. It would be great if we got some bodies in the seats, you know," she said.

In a year's time, sale signs have gone up, vacant lots remain where homes once sat and damage can still be seen.

"The biggest takeaway from the last year is appreciate everything you have. It could be taken away from you very quickly. Things come and go. You can always replace them, but the people who are there for you when it counts is what matters," said resident Matt Woodall.

While Manasota Key has forever changed, a sense of community remains from those who refuse to let Milton take everything away.

"It took a while, but we are still here. We are rebuilding and doing the best we can and praying to god everyday it doesn’t happen again," said Whiting.