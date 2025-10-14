Tropical Storm Lorenzo remains poorly organized in Atlantic

The Brief Tropical Storm Lorenzo is still poorly organized as it swirls in the Central Atlantic. Lorenzo is not expected to impact land. Besides Tropical Storm Lorenzo, the tropics remain quiet.



Tropical Storm Lorenzo is struggling as it swirls in the Central Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the storm was located at 17.3°N 44.1°W and had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

It was moving northwest at 15 miles per hour.

"This thing is so far out there and is really going to impact nobody," FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg explained.

Osterberg said that Lorenzo will eventually move north and then northeast before curving around and staying out in open water.

He added that other than Tropical Storm Lorenzo, the tropics remain quiet.