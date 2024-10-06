Tropical Storm Milton rapidly intensifying, expected to hit Florida as major hurricane

Press play above to watch Mayor Jane Castor's live update on debris removal in Tampa. The press conference is expected to start at 11:30 a.m.

Tropical Storm Milton is forecast to become a hurricane later on Sunday, and the storm could become a major hurricane while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft found a "stronger Milton." The NHC says the risk of life-threatening impacts is increasing for parts of the Florida west coast.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of Milton for 35 Florida counties, including all the counties in the Tampa Bay Area.

When will Milton hit Florida?

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Milton is located at 22.4°N 94.4°W moving at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Milton is expected to reach Florida on Wednesday, but waves of heavy rain are forecast starting Sunday, especially in Central and South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center expects soon-to-be Hurricane Milton to make landfall around the Tampa metro as a Category 3 hurricane.

How much rain is expected?

The heaviest rainfall is forecast to be from the I-4 corridor and southward, where a widespread area could see 5–8 inches of rainfall over the next week. Some areas may get almost a foot of rain.

Much of the rain will be spread out over several days, so widespread flooding is not expected, but issues could arise where thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same region.

FOXWeather.com contributed to this story.

