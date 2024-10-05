Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Milton for 35 Florida counties, including all the counties in the Tampa Bay Area.

DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-214, declaring a state of emergency for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

READ: Sandbag sites open across Bay Area in preparation for Tropical Storm Milton

Tropical Storm Milton is expected to become a dangerous hurricane that could hit the west coast of Florida next week with damaging winds, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rain.

Hurricane and Storm Surge watches will likely be required for portions of Florida on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

