Will Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld close because of Tropical Storm Nicole?

Depend on FOX 35 View our live video player for continuous coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole, including updated forecasts and impacts.

Tropical Storm Nicole is projected to impact Florida and make landfall in the state this week. Some area attractions and theme parks, and other businesses are keeping a close watch on the storm that could impact operating hours.

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Theme Parks will have a phased closure on Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 5 p.m. The theme parks plan to remain closed through the morning of Nov. 10, and will likely not reopen at its regularly scheduled time on Thursday, officials said in a Twitter post.

Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations are temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10:

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Fantasia Gardens

Fairways Miniature Golf

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando's theme parks – Universal Orlando Resort and Islands of Adventure – will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal's Volcano Bay water park was already closed Wednesday in anticipation of the storm. Universal said it expects a "phased and delayed reopening" on Thursday, Nov. 10.

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Orlando closed Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. In an update, SeaWorld said SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay would be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the tropical storm. All parks plan to open on Friday, Nov. 11.

LEGOLAND Florida

LEGOLAND Florida has not publicly released a statement about any changes to its operations.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to Tropical Storm Nicole, and anticipates reopening on Friday, Nov. 11, according to an online statement.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The zoo will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 11. "This will give our team time to prepare and clean up our property. We will continue to assess the situation and will provide updates here when we can," the zoo tweeted on Tuesday.

Brevard Zoo

The Brevard Zoo will be closed on Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10, as Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole. The Zoo plans to reopen on Friday, November 11, pending any possible damage.

Kennedy Space Center Complex

Kennedy Space Center said it will now remain closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10, ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The complex anticipates reopening on Friday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m.

Those who had tickets and reservations for Nov. 9 or 10 will be refunded, the complex said in a statement.