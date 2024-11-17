Tropical Storm Sara producing heavy rainfall, weakening as it enters the Gulf of Mexico

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Sara is simmering down across northern Honduras, but the risk for catastrophic flooding continues to be a threat, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Sara was located at 17.1N and 88.4W. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west northwest at 6 miles per hour.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue for the next couple of hours along portions of the Caribbean coast of Guatemala, the coast of Belize and portions of the coast of Mexico where tropical storm warnings are still in effect, according to the NHC.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Sara could significantly slow down before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

What is next for Sara?

The NHC says that Sara should move out of the Yucatan and into the Gulf of Mexico within the next 24 hours.

The moisture plume associated with the remnants of Sara could bring intensified rainfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Sara is slowing down but is still bringing catastrophic rain conditions to several areas in Central America, according to the NHC.

What can Florida expect?

All the deep tropical moisture that is in the Caribbean will move into the Gulf of Mexico throughout the next couple of days and merge with a cold front, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills. She says that will ultimately bring a round of rain to Florida.

Mills also says that Tropical Storm Sara is expected not to be considered a tropical storm by the end of the weekend.

Looking forward past Sara, the end of hurricane season is officially 14 days away.

