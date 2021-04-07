Truck crash blocks westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

article

The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed on the west end of the span due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Clearwater city officials say the scene of the crash is just east of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard. They say seven total vehicles are involved.

The view from FDOT cameras showed several of those vehicles are trucks, and at least one had overturned on its side. All causeway traffic into Clearwater is blocked.

At least two people have been hospitalized.

The westbound lanes may be blocked "for some time," officials warn, while eastbound traffic may be slow as westbound drivers turn around and head east.

